Coronavirus Updates

Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Kanawha County

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: GettyImages)

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County health officials have reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of two 70-year-old men. Kanawha County has reported 236 total deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials also report 36 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 11,266. Of the total number of cases, 1,502 are active cases, a drop by 77 since Sunday, Jan. 31.

9,528 Kanawha County residents have recovered from the virus, an increase of 111 since Sunday.

As of 10 a.m., Kanawha County was listed as gold on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert system map with a positivity rate of 4.92%.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS