Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County health officials have reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of two 70-year-old men. Kanawha County has reported 236 total deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials also report 36 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 11,266. Of the total number of cases, 1,502 are active cases, a drop by 77 since Sunday, Jan. 31.

9,528 Kanawha County residents have recovered from the virus, an increase of 111 since Sunday.

As of 10 a.m., Kanawha County was listed as gold on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert system map with a positivity rate of 4.92%.