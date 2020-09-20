Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) Kanawha County health officials have reported two new deaths in the last 24 hours.
Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials have confirmed the deaths of an 80-year-old female and a 75-year-old male, bringing to the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 66.
County health officials say there are 2,338 positive COVID-19 cases, up 29 from yesterday, Saturday Sept. 19. There are 15 probable cases, 82 active cases, and 1,390 people who have recovered from COVID-19.
KCHD officials also says there will be more COVID-19 testing Monday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nitro High School, 1300 Park Ave, Nitro, WV. People can also receive free flu vaccines as well at the event.
