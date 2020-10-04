Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Kanawha County

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – County health officials are reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths and 12 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of an 86-year-old female and a 53-year-old female, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 86. These deaths are not reflected in today’s statewide COVID-19 report.

As of Sunday, Oct. 4, 4:30 p.m., county health officials are also confirming 2,959 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, with 2,922 confirmed cases and 37 probable cases. There are 994 active cases in Kanawha County, two less than Saturday, Oct. 3.

There are 1,879 Kanawha County residents who have recovered from COVID-19.

On Saturday, Kanawha County was moved from orange to gold on the School Alert System Map, meaning they can hold in-person instruction and have athletic practices and events.

