Two Kanawha County schools closed due to COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Ruffner Elementary School and East Bank Middle School in Kanawha County will be closed due to COVID-19.

Kanawha County School officials say students from Ruffner Elementary will have the week off from Oct. 12 to the 16 closed while East Bank Middle will only have Monday off.

There is no official word about cases being at the schools.

Yesterday, Saturday, Oct. 10, Kanawha County was placed in gold after being in yellow for a few days. Kanawha County will continue to have in-person classes.

School officials say students should log into Schoology daily for e-learning.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.