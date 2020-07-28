Two months later: How the pandemic affects Jackson County now

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Jackson County is one of the areas here in the Mountain State that saw a surge in positive COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the pandemic.

Nearly two months have passed since 13 News Reporter Cassidy Wood visited Jackson County General Hospital to talk about the surge.

Today, she went back to see what the hospital looks like now.

“We have had some people in the county pass … at the nursing home and a few in the community,” Dr. John Snyder, D.O., of Jackson General Hospital, said. “Some were my patients. It’s tough to see this illness and sickness.”

Snyder has worked for Jackson General for 24 years, and he’s also the health officer for the Jackson County Health Department.

“We are testing people through the practitioners office and through local clinics, so I don’t believe we’re using the tent anymore,” he said.

Things have now started to calm down a little bit.

“Everything’s been fairly well controlled and the people of the county have done a good job at obeying distancing and wearing their masks, which I think has helped a lot,” Snyder said.

Even though things have calmed down since the beginning of the pandemic, doctors here at Jackson General are still preparing.

“We don’t know what’s gonna happen as far as COVID for sure,” Snyder said. “But like I said, most of our surge was at the nursing homes and that’s been fairly well controlled.”

Snyder says even though the future of this virus is uncertain, he’s proud to work at a hospital that’s ready for whatever comes.

“It’s been so unpredictable,” he said. “I did not expect us to have such a surge in cases in the state and country that we’re having right now. I’m a little surprised. But I think we’ve done a great job as a hospital being prepared and doing everything we can.”

Snyder says the hospital will put the tent back up, and bring back those resources, if need be.

