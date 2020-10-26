Two more COVID-19 deaths, active cases drop by 185 in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County health officials report two new deaths related to COVID-19 after four days of not reporting any deaths. Active cases decreased today by 185 in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of a 57-year-old male and a 63-year-old female, bringing the total number of deaths to 105 in the county.

As of 4:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, county health officials reported 36 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county to 3,674 total cases, with 3,510 confirmed cases and 164 probable cases. Active cases are at 780, down from yesterday’s reported 965 active cases. Kanawha County still has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases, followed by Cabell County, which according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources had 457 active cases as of 10 a.m. this morning.

The KCHD says 219 people have recovered within the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,789 Kanawha County residents recovered from the virus.

