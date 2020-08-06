Coronavirus Updates

Two new COVID-19 deaths in Mingo County

Coronavirus in West Virginia

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – For the first time, one county in our region is experiencing two new COVID-19 deaths in the same day.

According to the Mingo County Health Department, a 73-year-old man passed away while hospitalized at the Appalachian Regional Healthcare in South Williamson. He was first reported positive on July 31st.

A 66-year-old man also died Thursday while hospitalized at the Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan. He was first reported positive on July 30th.

Mingo County has experienced five total deaths: two today, and one on August 3rd, June 12th, and April 15th.

In addition, Pleasants County in northern West Virginia has reported its first COVID-19 death today.

