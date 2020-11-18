UPDATE: COVID-19 cases continue to rise at Stevens Correctional Center

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020: The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) is monitoring a serious COVID-19 outbreak at Stevens Correctional Center in McDowell County. The latest update shows there are now 260 inmates who tested positive for the virus. That is up by six from Monday.

Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) stated during his briefing on Monday there are also 28 staff members with COVID-19. The DCR shows are a total of 35 cases among the staff at correctional centers across West Virginia. The report does not break down at which location those cases are reported.

ORIGINAL STORY — 11:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced 129 new cases of COVID-19 in McDowell County on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Despite the increase the county dropped from Orange to Gold on the County Alert System map.

According to leaders with the state, this was likely due to an increase in cases on Stevens Correctional Center, also known as, MCDO. An outbreak at that facility was announced by Gov. Jim Justice on Nov. 11.

As of Monday’s report from the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, there are 254 active cases at Stevens Correctional Center. That is more than 64-percent of the population, which is 396. At least one person has recovered from the virus. There are 12 results pending and 141 inmates in quarantine