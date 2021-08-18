Vaccination and testing sites ramp up amid Delta variant surge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As COVID-19 cases surge, vaccination and testing clinics are ramping up as well.

It’s a sight much similar to the beginning of the pandemic: long drive-thru lines, of people getting tested for COVID-19.

“Now with the Delta variant, we have just in the last week seen an increase of about 700 percent in testing. We went from about testing 25 a day to now close to 200 a day,” said Angie Settle, the CEO of West Virginia Health Right.

But now people can also get vaccinated in these drive-thru lines. “We’re trying to test and vaccinate at the same time because what better way to remind somebody to vaccinate when they’re getting their test,” added Settle.

Over in Cabell County, there has also been a recent influx in testing and vaccinations. Steve Jarrell was at one of the Cabell Huntington Health Department’s vaccination clinics getting his second shot and says he’ll likely be getting the booster as well. “As long as this variant is around or another variant is around,” says Jarrell.

Jarrell adds it is much more convenient now than when the vaccine first became available. “The ease of getting your vaccine. There is no reason why somebody shouldn’t get it.”

Settle says if you haven’t been taking the pandemic seriously, now is the time to do so. “People need to understand this is not a joke, it’s not something to play with we’re learning as we go, as far as science goes, this is a new virus and we’re learning as we go and adapting to that so it’s so important, so so important to follow the guidelines and get vaccinated.”

Health Right West Virginia has a drive-thru testing and vaccination clinic Monday through Friday from 7-30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their east end location in Charleston.

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.