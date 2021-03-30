Vaccine clinics held in all eight Kanawha County high schools

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Vaccination clinics took place for students in all eight Kanawha County high schools on Tuesday.

The shifted focus comes as COVID-19 outbreaks emerged in seven of the county’s schools.

While vaccinating those 65 and above is still a priority, health leaders say most of the community spread is seen in the younger population in Kanawha County.

Students, and their parents if they chose to do so, were able to get vaccinated at each school.

“Having them come straight to the school just for the safety of students and staff… I think it’s really great what they’re trying to do,” said South Charleston High School student Samantha Chapman, “So far, it felt like any other shot. I didn’t have any other symptoms, it’s just like getting the flu shot.”

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officer Dr. Sherri Young said if your child missed the opportunity to get vaccinated at the school, call the health department to set up an appointment at (304)-348-8080.

