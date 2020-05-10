Virus testing set at West Virginia poultry processing plant

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – The West Virginia National Guard will assist in conducting tests for the coronavirus at a poultry processing plant in a small county where cases have increased.
Hardy County sheriff’s office spokesman David Maher says testing at the Pilgrim’s Pride plant of about 940 workers in Moorefield will occur on every shift Monday. Employees also will be screened for symptoms on a daily basis and between shifts.
Health officials have not disclosed whether there are any confirmed virus cases at the plant. The number of confirmed cases in the county has increased from three on April 27 to 16 as of Sunday.
