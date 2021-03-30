Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic every Tuesday in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the City of Huntington and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, there will be a walk-in vaccination clinic from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Tuesday at the A.D. Lewis Community Center located at 1450 A.D. Lewis Avenue.

This clinic is for people 18 years and older, and no appointment is needed. For more information, call 304-696-5908.