Walk-in’s welcome: Major vaccine clinic in Cabell County open to ages 16 and up

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — With more and more vaccines becoming available, vaccination clinics in Cabell County are expanding who can walk in and get the shot.

This week, those ages 16 and up are welcome.

The rate of COVID-19 vaccination in Cabell County is ramping up.

“We have thousands of vaccines this week that we are eager to administer,” says Hannah Petracca, the public information officer for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

Using those up is a goal they may well accomplish now thanks to the increased eligibility:

“This week, we are offering walk-in appointments to those 16 and older here at the Sears location at the Huntington Mall in our COVID-19 vaccine center,” Petracca says.

Since they are open to most of the population, they’ve had to adapt operations a bit.

“We’ve been operating with two pods—which is point of dispension—previously, and this week we have three to accommodate the large number of vaccines we’ll be administering,” says Petracca.

These ‘pods’ will also help to separate the vaccine going to older and younger age groups.

“Because we are offering it to ages 16 and up, and Moderna is for ages 18 and up, we are offering Pfizer and Moderna here to be able to accommodate the 16 and 17 year-olds and also the 18 and older population,” Petracca says.

With the eligible age groups for the COVID-19 vaccine expanded, people say they are hopeful this will get the county one step closer to herd immunity.

“With the schools going back into in-person classes it is a lot harder to keep the COVID cases down. So at least some of the high school-aged students are able to get their vaccine. I think it could definitely get us closer to herd immunity,” says 20-year-old Audrey McComas, who got her Pfizer vaccine Tuesday.

Many in the younger age group are just excited to finally be able to get the vaccine.

“It’s important to acknowledge the people that need it first, and the people who need the most help in our community, but I have been waiting a long time for it and I’m excited that I can do it today,” says 17-year-old Jaden Ellison, who got his Pfizer vaccine Tuesday.

“We’re more apt to want to push to get back to that normal life because I feel like our lives were stalled the most,” says 23 year-old Madalyn McCoy, who got her COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

“It’s just very encouraging and very hopeful that we are now in place to be able to offer vaccine to those that want it, and it really just gives us a good sense of the light at the end of the tunnel.” Hannah Petracca, public information officer, Cabell-Huntington Health Department

For more information on vaccination locations and eligibility, visit the health department’s website here.

