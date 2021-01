West Virginia breaks COVID-19 death record

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Health officials say 46 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, breaking the state’s single-day record of reported deaths. The record was last broken Dec. 22 with 42 deaths reported that day.

WV COVID-19 data for Jan 5, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Resources confirms the deaths of an 88-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 69-year-old male from Hancock County, a 71-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 56-year-old female from Hampshire County, a 77-year-old female from Hampshire County, a 73-year-old female from Fayette County, 76-year-old male from Mercer County, a 78-year-old male from Harrison County, a 77-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 82-year-old female from Hancock County, an 83-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 94-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 81-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 62-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 63-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 76-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 96-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 90-year-old male from Hancock County, a 93-year-old female from Ohio County, a 79-year-old female from Mercer County, an 87-year-old male from Tucker County, an 88-year-old female from Hancock County, a 96-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 71-year-old female from Hampshire County, an 88-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 78-year-old female from Monongalia County, an 86-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 60-year-old female from Mercer County, a 70-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 70-year-old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 85-year-old female from Hancock County, a 71-year-old male from Fayette County, an 81-year-old male from Wood County, a 92-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Monongalia County, an 89-year-old female from Hancock County, a 97-year-old female from Marshall County, a 73-year-old female from Cabell County, an 86-year-old female from Cabell County, an 87-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year-old female from Cabell County, an 84-year-old male from Jackson County, and a 79-year-old female from Marion County.

These deaths bring the total related to COVID-19 to 1,442 in the Mountain State.

WV County Alert System map for Jan 5, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The only colors on the County Alert System map today are red and orange with 48 West Virginia counties in red, and seven in orange. Counties that moved to red include Kanawha, Fayette, Mercer, Mason, Morgan, and Braxton counties. Those in the orange include Tucker, Randolph, Lewis, Calhoun, Roane, Clay and McDowell counties.

WV DHHR also reports 1,276 new COVID-19 cases, making the state’s total to 93,162 cases. Of the cases, 27,316 are active, with 806 hospitalizations, 214 patients in the ICU and 92 patients on ventilators.

The daily positivity rate is 12.01% and the cumulative positivity rate is 5.12%. Health officials say 64,404 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

West Virginia has already administered 56,354 doses of the 103,375 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Number of COVID-19 case per county: Barbour (847), Berkeley (6,749), Boone (1,120), Braxton (573), Brooke (1,532), Cabell (5,600), Calhoun (150), Clay (269), Doddridge (282), Fayette (1,904), Gilmer (443), Grant (822), Greenbrier (1,641), Hampshire (1,070), Hancock (2,031), Hardy (845), Harrison (3,275), Jackson (1,273), Jefferson (2,547), Kanawha (9,165), Lewis (586), Lincoln (830), Logan (1,806), Marion (2,132), Marshall (2,245), Mason (1,108), McDowell (1,037), Mercer (3,170), Mineral (2,156), Mingo (1,550), Monongalia (5,698), Monroe (698), Morgan (702), Nicholas (761), Ohio (2,667), Pendleton (344), Pleasants (600), Pocahontas (374), Preston (1,839), Putnam (3,155), Raleigh (2,958), Randolph (1,263), Ritchie (383), Roane (329), Summers (497), Taylor (767), Tucker (357), Tyler (396), Upshur (1,057), Wayne (1,806), Webster (173), Wetzel (752), Wirt (245), Wood (5,351), Wyoming (1,232).