West Virginia confirms 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 8,634 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

19 more deaths have been reported since Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia to 4,238.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old male from Wyoming County, a 76-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from McDowell County, a 77-year old female from Cabell County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Berkeley County, a 69-year old female from Jefferson County, a 55-year old male from Berkeley County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 53-year old male from Roane County, a 51-year old male from Lewis County, an 82-year old male from Morgan County, a 71-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old male from Raleigh County, a 55-year old male from Randolph County, a 75-year old female from Preston County, a 65-year old male from Nicholas County, and a 63-year old female from Kanawha County.

“Every life lost to this deadly virus leaves a hole in a family, a community and our state. I offer my deepest sympathies to all who are mourning a loved one today,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

714 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 211 of them are in the ICU, and 128 of them are on ventilators.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (90), Berkeley (639), Boone (131), Braxton (58), Brooke (57), Cabell (405), Calhoun (45), Clay (41), Doddridge (32), Fayette (201), Gilmer (35), Grant (67), Greenbrier (126), Hampshire (103), Hancock (144), Hardy (84), Harrison (495), Jackson (144), Jefferson (177), Kanawha (822), Lewis (72), Lincoln (88), Logan (120), Marion (395), Marshall (113), Mason (90), McDowell (77), Mercer (247), Mineral (158), Mingo (149), Monongalia (494), Monroe (41), Morgan (74), Nicholas (214), Ohio (157), Pendleton (13), Pleasants (31), Pocahontas (30), Preston (205), Putnam (282), Raleigh (390), Randolph (73), Ritchie (48), Roane (77), Summers (33), Taylor (75), Tucker (30), Tyler (26), Upshur (132), Wayne (133), Webster (53), Wetzel (75), Wirt (43), Wood (368), Wyoming (132).