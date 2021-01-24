West Virginia continues to pass COVID-19 milestones

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has two COVID-19 milestones with more than 115,000 total cases and more than 165,627 people who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

WV COVID-19 data as of Jan. 24, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 23 additional COVID-19 deaths, including the deaths of 54-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year-old female from Wood County, an 81-year-old male from Mason County, an 81-year-old male from Harrison County, a 96-year-old male from Wood County, a 74-year-old male from Marshall County, a 74-year-old male from Harrison County, an 84-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old female from Wood County, an 89-year-old male from Harrison County, an 88-year-old female from Wood County, a 71-year-old male from Mason County, a 62-year-old female from Marion County, an 88-year-old female from Wood County, a 58-year-old male from Hancock County, a 68-year-old male from McDowell County, a 59-year-old female from Wood County, a 76-year-old female from Wood County, a 76-year-old male from Ohio County, an 83-year-old male from Wood County, a 64-year-old male from McDowell County, a 75-year-old female from Hampshire County, and a 92-year-old female from Kanawha County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports that of the 115,307 total number cases in the state, 24,479 are active.

The daily positivity rate in the Mountain State is 7.15%, while the cumulative rate is 5.56%. Health officials say 88,933 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

WV COVID-19 vaccine data as of Jan. 24, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

WV County Alert System map as of Jan. 24, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, the state received 156,300 doses of the first vaccine and 165,627 people in the state have received their first dose. That’s more than 106% of the first dose of the vaccine has been administered in West Virginia. Of the 75,000 second doses of the vaccine, 39,843 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Sunday, Jan. 24, Ohio, Wayne, Jackson and Braxton counties have moved back into the red. Ritchie County changed from red to orange and Mineral County moved from yellow to gold. West Virginia has 17 red counties, 28 in orange, seven in gold, two in yellow and one county in green.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,062), Berkeley (8,525), Boone (1,371), Braxton (723), Brooke (1,847), Cabell (6,744), Calhoun (202), Clay (324), Doddridge (395), Fayette (2,293), Gilmer (553), Grant (947), Greenbrier (2,143), Hampshire (1,316), Hancock (2,393), Hardy (1,150), Harrison (4,233), Jackson (1,541), Jefferson (3,170), Kanawha (10,678), Lewis (785), Lincoln (1,095), Logan (2,231), Marion (3,137), Marshall (2,652), Mason (1,478), McDowell (1,186), Mercer (3,808), Mineral (2,410), Mingo (1,858), Monongalia (6,793), Monroe (850), Morgan (848), Nicholas (997), Ohio (3,224), Pendleton (523), Pleasants (752), Pocahontas (545), Preston (2,341), Putnam (3,663), Raleigh (3,912), Randolph (2,095), Ritchie (528), Roane (443), Summers (646), Taylor (957), Tucker (433), Tyler (542), Upshur (1,417), Wayne (2,231), Webster (237), Wetzel (953), Wirt (309), Wood (6,326), Wyoming (1,492).