West Virginia COVID-19 cases continue to rise, no new deaths reported

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., on June 7, there have been 111,738 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,144 total cases and 84 deaths.
State confirmed cases per county include: Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (330/14), Boone (15/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (68/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (33/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (138/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (234/3), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (30/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (48/2), Mingo (6/2), Monongalia (127/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (48/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (38/1), Raleigh (17/1), Randolph (132/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3), Wyoming (3/0).
Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
