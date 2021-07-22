WATCH: WV Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update as Delta cases increase

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there have been 3,085,832 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 165,524 total cases and 2,934 deaths.

DHHR Coronavirus dashboard

35 cases of the Delta variant have now been reported in West Virginia, up 60% since the last reported number.

Variant totals for West Virginia according to WV DHHR

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old male from Fayette County, a 38-year old male from Fayette County, a 41-year old male from Hancock County, a 69-year old male from Berkeley County, a 97-year old male from Lincoln County, a 63-year old male from Wood County, an 88-year old male from Jackson County, an 80-year old male from McDowell County, a 76-year old female from Raleigh County, a 69-year old male from Marion County, a 78-year old male from Berkeley County, an 87-year old female from Nicholas County, an 81-year old female from Monongalia County, and an 85-year old male from Berkeley County.

11 of the 14 deaths reported are a result of data reconciliation with original death certificates by the Bureau for Public Health.

“Our hearts go out to these families for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “West Virginians ages 12 and older can stop the loss of life by scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine.”

WV DHHR County Alert System

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,522), Berkeley (12,969), Boone (2,188), Braxton (1,035), Brooke (2,255), Cabell (8,997), Calhoun (399), Clay (544), Doddridge (648), Fayette (3,585), Gilmer (891), Grant (1,321), Greenbrier (2,916), Hampshire (1,935), Hancock (2,860), Hardy (1,588), Harrison (6,270), Jackson (2,280), Jefferson (4,824), Kanawha (15,586), Lewis (1,324), Lincoln (1,612), Logan (3,316), Marion (4,699), Marshall (3,562), Mason (2,092), McDowell (1,655), Mercer (5,238), Mineral (3,005), Mingo (2,795), Monongalia (9,452), Monroe (1,229), Morgan (1,256), Nicholas (1,935), Ohio (4,332), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (960), Pocahontas (682), Preston (2,972), Putnam (5,402), Raleigh (7,136), Randolph (2,872), Ritchie (768), Roane (669), Summers (868), Taylor (1,305), Tucker (549), Tyler (754), Upshur (2007), Wayne (3,204), Webster (587), Wetzel (1,403), Wirt (469), Wood (7,993), Wyoming (2,083).

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.