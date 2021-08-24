West Virginia COVID-19 numbers rise sharply again

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The spike in numbers may be due, in part, to ramped-up testing all across the state. Just since yesterday, there are 785 new positive cases. The total active cases are just shy of 11,000 and nearly 500 people are now in hospitals.

State leaders say people need to take action to counter the surge.

“And now that Pfizer has been approved by the FDA, there is absolutely no reason that people shouldn’t be able to go out, get their vaccination. Wear a mask if you are indoors, if you are near people. And just take the right precautions and do it because we just need to beat this and this is the only way it’s going to happen,” said Del. Jim Barach, (D) Kanawha.

The state’s color-coded map tells how critical things are. 50 of the 55 counties are now red, orange or gold, reflecting high rates of COVID transmission. Some leaders suggest people voluntarily wear the masks if mask mandates aren’t going to be widespread.

“Public health really shouldn’t be politicized. Virus don’t care whether you are a Democrat or Republican. We weren’t able to get enough folks vaccinated in a short enough period of time, to put this thing to bed. And now we’re still dealing with it,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

And while cases are up, so too, are vaccinations. 58-percent of all people age 12 and up are fully vaccinated, including 80-percent of all senior citizens.

With the COVID-19 numbers spiking, there are going to be more testing and vaccination clinics statewide. To find the one near you, just check the DHHR website.