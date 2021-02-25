West Virginia COVID-19 numbers: Slight increase in daily cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting a slight increase in the daily number of COVID-19 cases, with 431 new cases after several days of daily cases remaining below 300.

The new cases bring the Mountain State to 130,813 cases reported since March 2020.

Despite that increase, the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to drop, with 8,020 cases currently active as of Thursday, Feb. 25. Of those active cases, 282 West Virginians are currently in the hospital with 74 patients in the ICU and 40 on ventilators.

WV COVID-19 data as of Thursday, Feb. 25. (Photo Credit: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says five more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths in the state to 2,290.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 73-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year-old female from Brooke County, a 66-year-old male from Summers County, an 84-year-old male from Tucker County, and a 77-year-old male from Raleigh County.

According to the WV DHHR, the state has received a total of 2,147,276 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.52% and a cumulative rate of 5.49%. 120,503 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

A total of 175,181 people in the state have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Health officials say a total of 277,182 people have received their first dose of the vaccine. Combined, the state has administered 452,363 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginians can pre-register for their vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System Map as of Thursday, Feb. 25. (Photo Credit: WV DHHR)

Only four counties – Ritchie, Grant, Hampshire, and Berkeley counties – are in orange on the state’s County Alert System map. The 14 counties in gold include Mingo, Logan, Boone, Lincoln, Cabell, Putnam, Wood, Wirt, Webster, Hardy, Morgan, Monongalia, Wetzel and Brooke counties.

Yellow counties include Wayne, Kanawha, Fayette, Raleigh, Webster, Pocahontas, Jefferson, Mineral, Preston, Barbour, Upshur, Lewis, Gilmer, Ohio and Hancock counties. The 22 counties in green include McDowell, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Braxton, Clay, Calhoun, Roane, Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Tyler, Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Taylor, Randolph, Tucker, Pendleton and Marshall counties.

No counties are listed as red.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,185), Berkeley (9,638), Boone (1,559), Braxton (768), Brooke (2,009), Cabell (7,762), Calhoun (224), Clay (372), Doddridge (466), Fayette (2,635), Gilmer (706), Grant (1,059), Greenbrier (2,391), Hampshire (1,515), Hancock (2,581), Hardy (1,263), Harrison (4,811), Jackson (1,653), Jefferson (3,602), Kanawha (11,991), Lewis (1,032), Lincoln (1,218), Logan (2,680), Marion (3,642), Marshall (2,995), Mason (1,763), McDowell (1,348), Mercer (4,192), Mineral (2,573), Mingo (2,116), Monongalia (7,907), Monroe (944), Morgan (928), Nicholas (1,169), Ohio (3,617), Pendleton (618), Pleasants (799), Pocahontas (589), Preston (2,525), Putnam (4,186), Raleigh (4,653), Randolph (2,381), Ritchie (622), Roane (496), Summers (701), Taylor (1,081), Tucker (499), Tyler (613), Upshur (1,668), Wayne (2,596), Webster (308), Wetzel (1,075), Wirt (351), Wood (7,002), Wyoming (1,736).

For information on free COVID-19 testing as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.