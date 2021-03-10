West Virginia discovers 168 unreported COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As he does at every briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice honored the latest people to die from COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

But then he dropped a bombshell.

Last Friday, it was discovered that 168 additional West Virginians have died from the Coronavirus. The deaths occurred at 70 health care facilities, and more than half were hospitals, and none were reported to the state at the time of their deaths. Kanawha County alone had 30 unreported deaths.

“How in the world? How in the world could we have 168 great West Virginians that we just passed by? It’s awful. It’s just plain awful,” said Justice.

State officials are stunned because filing and sending the one-page death certificates is an easy process.

“These deaths did become apparent to us once mainly death certificates did come to our vital registration endpoints,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia Public Health Officer.

Besides hospitals, health care facilities that failed to properly report the deaths included nursing homes, hospices, and assisted living facilities. Two of the deaths were corrections inmates who were transferred to hospitals after testing positive.

The governor says it will be up to privately run health care organizations to punish their employees for any wrongdoing. His staff says any state workers who made mistakes could also be disciplined.