West Virginia focuses on the youngest eligible for COVID-19 shots

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The main focus now remains on the 16 to 35-year old age group. But it’s anticipated the federal government will allow 12 to 15-year olds to also get vaccinated beginning next week.

The plans are still being worked out, but many middle schools and county health departments will likely be the clinic locations. Younger people are more susceptible to getting the variant forms of COVID-19.

“I really encourage all of you to get it as well. To absolutely help me in being able to get those 16 to 35 vaccinated. To continue to vaccinate all the elderly in our state,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

In the last day, there have been 405 new cases, with 12 new deaths. In total there have been more than 2,700 deaths, and more than 1,100 variant cases.

In anticipation of 12 to 15-year olds getting shots soon, the state plans vaccination clinics at middle schools and county health departments. To promote them, they have videotaped interviews with older teens who’ve received their shots.

“We are going to be posting testimonials next week from high school students from across the state in our travels and their views on the vaccinations. And we have been so overwhelmingly supported by students,” said Clayton Burch, West Virginia Superintendent of Schools.

The Department of Educations says there are 48-thousand students in West Virginia ages 12 to 15-years old.

“When these youth clinics are opened, they will not just be for the 12 to 15-year olds. The students can bring their parents, grandparents and siblings if they need to be vaccinated too,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

