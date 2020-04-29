Coronavirus in West Virginia: State gets ready to re-open; here are some guidelines

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Workers at Soho’s Restaurant at Capitol Market in Charleston were busy moving tables so they could offer outdoor dining soon. They’ve been limited to a “carry-out only” menu for several weeks. Once the outdoor seating is ready, tables must be 6-feet apart and paper throw-away menus will be used.

“We’re following all the guidelines from the Governor’s office, from the CDC. Every single day we are sanitizing, doing everything we can possibly do to make everything safe for everybody that’s coming around,” Tracy Abdalla of Soho’s Restaurant says.

First Presbyterian Church in Saint Albans was often crowded on Sundays before COVID-19 hit. Now its pews are empty and congregants watch a streaming Sunday worship on Facebook. The church is hoping to let members back inside soon, but with precautions.

“In here we would be seating people every other pew. Maybe two only per pew, which means we would be limited to maybe 40 people in our sanctuary,” says Rev. Doug Jenkins, interim pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Saint Albans.

Aside from spacing people 6 feet apart, the church will have plenty of tissues, hand sanitizers and other safety measures. And it will continue streaming services for those who want to worship that way.

“The re-opening guideline pamphlets for small businesses, places of worship and restaurants are available on the Governor’s website,” says Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

For more on the Governor’s Re-opening Guidelines go to: https://www.Governor,WV.gov.

