West Virginia gets more good and bad news on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his staff are worried that some people are letting their guard down by not wearing masks or keeping their distance from others.

West Virginia has 416 new cases from Tuesday, with 36 new deaths, as that total nears 2,700. The state is also seeing an increase in active cases. The governor says, once again, 34 of the new deaths actually occurred some time ago and were not properly recorded.

“At my direction, we are installing a new, electronic death reporting system. You know West Virginia is one of the only states, now just get this, one of the only states in the country that does not have that,” said Justice.

The governor says the investigation shows no one at the Department of Health and Human Resources maliciously or intentionally falsified the COVID death reporting. He says it’s more of a paperwork mix-up.

Meanwhile, with the Mountain State seeing another spike in cases, the increases are among people between ages 10 and 39.

“The virus is spreading in many, many groups now. Younger people, certainly more commonly. But we really do, as we bide more time, need to be more careful, wear masks, and stay physically distant,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID 19 Czar.

At the other end of the age spectrum, 72% of West Virginians 65 and older, have now been vaccinated.

There is more good news on the vaccination front. According to the Governor next week West Virginia was scheduled to receive 52,000 doses. That number has increased to 72,000.

