West Virginia Gov. Justice reports outbreak at Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) – Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing began with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice reading the 110 latest deaths in the state, eclipsing Thursday’s then-record total of 97 deaths.

“It’s not over,” Dr. Clay Marsh said, explaining that the recent surge is still affecting hospital ICUs and ventilator use, around the state.

Based off on the 1918 flu outbreak, state officials expect several more surges, Ret. Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer said.

Vaccination is the “only thing on earth that I know can slow this down,” Gov. Justice said.

Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Facility

The governor also reported a “small” outbreak in the Alzheimer’s unit at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, where eight patients and two staff members have tested positive. None are hospitalized, Justice continued. The National Guard will be heading to the facility to do sanitation work, along with a team to administer antibodies, Justice said.

Gov. Justice also recounted Friday’s presentation of a Corvette to a National Guard firefighter as part of the second round of the Do it for Babydog vaccination sweepstakes. The rest of the final prizes in round two of the sweepstakes will be announced on Tuesday. State officials are working on another incentive program, more tailored to children, Justice said.

