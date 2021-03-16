West Virginia health officials report 15 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has reported 15 deaths related to COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 81-year-old male from Jackson County, a 64-year-old female from Lincoln County, a 68-year-old female from Logan County, an 85-year-old male from Boone County, a 53-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 53-year-old female from Cabell County, an 81-year-old male from Marion County, a 64-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old female from Wayne County, a 79-year-old female from Wood County, a 71-year-old male from Preston County, an 80-year-old male from Wood County, an 80-year-old male from Cabell County, a 69-year-old female from Logan County and a 74-year-old female from Boone County.

WV COVID-19 Data for March 16, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

On Tuesday, March 16, the WV DHHR reported 341 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total of cases reported to 136,019 since the pandemic began. Of these cases, 5,176 cases are considered active. West Virginia has a daily positivity rate of 3.21% and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.32%.

State health officials say 165 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with the virus with 51 of those patients in the ICU and 22 on ventilators.

128,297 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 246,568 West Virginians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 392,736 people in the state have received their first shot. West Virginians can pre-register for the vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

One West Virginia county has moved into red on the DHHR’s County Alert System map.

WV County Alert System Map for March 16, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the map, Hardy county moved from orange to red overnight, with an infection rate of 27.48% and a positivity rate of 9.01%.

Other changes on the map include:

Raleigh and Wetzel counties moved from gold to orange.

Jefferson, Hampshire, Fayette and Doddridge counties moved from yellow to gold.

Kanawha County moved from green to yellow.

Boone and Mingo counties moved from orange to yellow.

Wayne and Wood counties moved from gold to yellow.

Barbour County moved from yellow to green.

West Virginia has one red county, eight orange counties, eight yellow counties, six yellow counties and 32 green counties.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,294), Berkeley (10,078), Boone (1,649), Braxton (795), Brooke (2,041), Cabell (8,099), Calhoun (235), Clay (384), Doddridge (488), Fayette (2,793), Gilmer (723), Grant (1,139), Greenbrier (2,449), Hampshire (1,570), Hancock (2,600), Hardy (1,325), Harrison (4,974), Jackson (1,701), Jefferson (3,734), Kanawha (12,433), Lewis (1,066), Lincoln (1,294), Logan (2,833), Marion (3,793), Marshall (3,110), Mason (1,818), McDowell (1,389), Mercer (4,303), Mineral (2,607), Mingo (2,204), Monongalia (8,328), Monroe (985), Morgan (950), Nicholas (1,274), Ohio (3,717), Pendleton (625), Pleasants (812), Pocahontas (601), Preston (2,635), Putnam (4,364), Raleigh (4,996), Randolph (2,436), Ritchie (633), Roane (510), Summers (707), Taylor (1,106), Tucker (510), Tyler (640), Upshur (1,728), Wayne (2,638), Webster (383), Wetzel (1,119), Wirt (364), Wood (7,263), Wyoming (1,774).