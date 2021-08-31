West Virginia Health Right pitches to fight COVID-19 surge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – COVID-19 numbers remain high, but that is also prompting more people to get tested and vaccinated at clinics such as “West Virginia Health Right” on Charleston’s East End on Tuesday. Statewide, there are more than 1,000 new positive cases since yesterday. Total active cases in the Mountain State are approaching 17,000. And 640 people are in hospitals. Health officials say they are seeing scores of new customers.

“Well, we just want to make sure that everybody that wants to be vaccinated, has a chance to be vaccinated. That those who are eligible for dose three, that are at high risk, that are immuno-compromised, that they are able to get vaccinated. We also want to make sure that people can get tested,” said Angie Settle, RN, West Virginia Health Right.

In a reflection of the latest surge, 53 of the state’s 55 counties are red or orange, showing high COVID-19 rates. Health leaders say there’s another trend that’s worrisome.

“We’re seeing a lot more kids involved. A lot more kids. We’re hearing about deaths of young kids,” Angie Settle said.

One person in the vaccine line had two very good reasons for being here.

“Well I was exposed to someone who had the virus at my job, and it was important. And I lost my mom from this virus and I know how serious it is. I want to make sure I’m safe and others as well,” said Wayne Bateman, who was Vaccinated for COVID-19.

West Virginia Health Right is operating the clinics every weekday from 7:30 am to 4 pm and on some Saturdays.

On Monday West Virginia Health Right tested more than 500 people and vaccinated 88 others. Both are daily clinic records.