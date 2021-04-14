West Virginia leaders hope Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be back for use

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia health officials believe the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will eventually be available again in the Mountain State.

The pause came after six women across the nation developed blood clots and one died after using that particular vaccine.

But nearly seven million people received Johnson & Johnson, so the problem rate is very small. While it is under review, medical leaders believe it will be again allowed for vaccinations soon.

“The real take-home message here is that the vaccines are all very safe, particularly, you know, we’ve seen the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines really did not had any associated problem,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Health officials estimate that 20% to 30% of the American population is simply refusing to get vaccinated. Here in West Virginia leaders are concerned that all the bad publicity from the Johnson and Johnson story, will only scare more people into not getting their COVID-19 shots.

“The sadness of the whole this is wouldn’t it be terrible, wouldn’t it be just plain terrible that the only way we can convince them, is more people die,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

In total West Virginia received 98,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“West Virginia still has approximated 40-thousand unused doses of Johnson and Johnson. Health officials say it will be properly and safely stored, and will used, if and when, the federal government gives the green light and says it is safe,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

