West Virginia passes another COVID-19 milestone

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia health officials have reported more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak.

WV COVID-19 data for Jan. 10, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed 12 new deaths in the Mountain State. These deaths include:

A 77-year-old male from Hardy County.

An 89-year-old male from Upshur County.

A 52-year-old male from Logan County.

A 74-year-old female from Raleigh County.

An 84-year-old male from Kanawha County.

An 89-year-old male from Harrison County.

A 66-year-old male from Boone County.

An 81-year-old female from Marion County.

A 70-year-old male from McDowell County.

A 77-year-old male from Hampshire County.

An 80-year-old male from Upshur County.

A 78-year-old male from Boone County.

These deaths bring the state’s total to 1,582.

West Virginia has reported 1,434 new COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the latest COVID-19 cases total to 101,212. Of these cases, active cases have increased to 29,248.

DHHR officials also report the state has a daily positivity rate of 8.56% and a cumulative rate of 5.35%. There are currently 760 West Virginians in the hospital with COVID-19, with 214 people in the ICU and 99 on ventilators.

70,382 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

County Alert System as of Saturday, Jan 9, 2021 (Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources)



Health officials have administered 90,645 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Randolph, Wyoming, Summers and Webster counties have moved from orange back into red on today’s County Alert System map. Counties that remain in orange include Tucker, Lewis, Calhoun, Roane, Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette and McDowell counties. Clay remains as the only county in gold on the map.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,124), Berkeley (7,412), Boone (1,202), Braxton (625), Brooke (1,633), Cabell (6,025), Calhoun (169), Clay (285), Doddridge (312), Fayette (2,031), Gilmer (484), Grant (877), Greenbrier (1,823), Hampshire (1,145), Hancock (2,162), Hardy (986), Harrison (3,655), Jackson (1,381), Jefferson (2,766), Kanawha (9,702), Lewis (650), Lincoln (932), Logan (1,945), Marion (2,492), Marshall (2,391), Mason (1,203), McDowell (1,087), Mercer (3,474), Mineral (2,257), Mingo (1,632), Monongalia (6,049), Monroe (746), Morgan (772), Nicholas (818), Ohio (2,850), Pendleton (392), Pleasants (689), Pocahontas (418), Preston (1,992), Putnam (3,319), Raleigh (3,261), Randolph (1,516), Ritchie (457), Roane (358), Summers (561), Taylor (837), Tucker (404), Tyler (440), Upshur (1,173), Wayne (1,964), Webster (194), Wetzel (813), Wirt (266), Wood (5,734), Wyoming (1,327).