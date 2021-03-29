West Virginia reaches one-year anniversary of first COVID-19 death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the first death related to COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said a prayer for the more than 2,600 lives lost during the pandemic during his Coronavirus press briefing and ended with a moment of silence.

He urged everyone to get vaccinated, especially those 65 years of age and older, and to not listen to the naysayers.

“If they decide not to take it, why don’t they just keep their mouth shut,” said Justice. “Why are they out there trying to recruit people saying ‘Oh if you take this your arms going to fall off, you’re going to grow antlers or whatever it may be.”

The admonishment came as the state continues to see a spike in new cases: 300 more on Sunday — another 300 new cases Monday and 10 deaths over the weekend.

With wide-spread talk of people feeling ill after their second vaccination, West Virginia’s COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh tried to reassure West Virginians the vaccines are safe.

“A lot of people do feel kinda like, flu-like for a day or so after they get the vaccine, particularly after the second dose and that is just your immune system vigorously responding to the vaccine — you can’t get covid from the vaccine,” said Marsh.

Now that vaccinations are open to all West Virginians 16 years of age and older, Marsh says it’s important to focus on the younger age group who are increasingly the most susceptible to contracting and spreading the new covid variants.

The latest place to offer the shots in West Virginia under the federal pharmacy program is Walmart.

You can find schedule an appointment through your local health department and here.

