West Virginia records another COVID-related death, almost 3,000 recoveries

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State recorded the 98th death related to the coronavirus today with the death of a 77-year-old man from Wood County.

“The passing of this West Virginian is reported with great sadness and we extend our sympathies to his loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m., July 15, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 4,557 total COVID-19 cases and 2,995 recoveries. This is an increase of 94 positive cases since the 10 a.m. report. There are currently 1,371 active cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (23/0), Berkeley (531/19), Boone (46/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (32/1), Cabell (197/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (13/0), Fayette (89/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (20/1), Greenbrier (74/0), Hampshire (45/0), Hancock (47/3), Hardy (47/1), Harrison (131/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (256/5), Kanawha (442/12), Lewis (23/1), Lincoln (12/0), Logan (41/0), Marion (116/3), Marshall (71/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (67/0), Mineral (68/2), Mingo (34/2), Monongalia (624/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (158/0), Pendleton (17/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (86/21), Putnam (93/1), Raleigh (83/3), Randolph (192/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (136/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (38/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (186/9), Wyoming (7/0).

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

