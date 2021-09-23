West Virginia reports 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 15,177 active COVID-19 cases statewide as of September 23, 2021.

25 more deaths have also been reported since Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 3,492.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 97-year old male from Harrison County, a 69-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old female from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Taylor County, a 57-year old male from McDowell County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, a 53-year old male from Nicholas County, a 59-year old male from Marshall County, a 65-year old female from McDowell County, a 75-year old female from Mason County, an 89-year old male from Morgan County, a 62-year old male from Wayne County, a 67-year old male from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Harrison County, a 59-year old male from Jefferson County, a 79-year old male from Lincoln County, a 57-year old male from Marshall County, a 96-year old female from Monongalia County, a 53-year old male from Pleasants County, a 59-year old male from Taylor County, a 77-year old male from Marshall County, a 63-year old female from Wirt County, a 64-year old female from Mason County, an 86-year old female from Braxton County, and a 90-year old male from Cabell County.

“Today is another difficult day in our fight against COVID-19 and we extend our deepest sympathies to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must continue to slow the growth of this virus in West Virginia through vaccination and prevention measures.”

As of September 23, 1,000 people are confirmed to be hospitalized with COVID-19, 280 of them are in the ICU, and 168 are on ventilators.

1,991 cases of the Delta variant have been detected in West Virginia.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (102), Berkeley (688), Boone (201), Braxton (198), Brooke (131), Cabell (951), Calhoun (68), Clay (69), Doddridge (56), Fayette (328), Gilmer (40), Grant (152), Greenbrier (257), Hampshire (217), Hancock (227), Hardy (153), Harrison (798), Jackson (216), Jefferson (358), Kanawha (1,073), Lewis (197), Lincoln (144), Logan (344), Marion (498), Marshall (310), Mason (208), McDowell (220), Mercer (632), Mineral (307), Mingo (349), Monongalia (395), Monroe (115), Morgan (126), Nicholas (246), Ohio (272), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (80), Pocahontas (35), Preston (386), Putnam (556), Raleigh (672), Randolph (172), Ritchie (138), Roane (123), Summers (99), Taylor (137), Tucker (42), Tyler (109), Upshur (260), Wayne (412), Webster (77), Wetzel (151), Wirt (50), Wood (732), Wyoming (247).

