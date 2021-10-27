West Virginia reports 1,019 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 7,478 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

30 additional deaths have been reported since Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia to 4,346.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old female from Jackson County, a 79-year old male from Roane County, a 91-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 76-year old female from Harrison County, an 84-year old male from Mineral County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, a 76-year old female from Hardy County, a 75-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 77-year old female from Hancock County, a 46-year old female from Webster County, a 77-year old female from Ohio County, a 74-year old female from Wood County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old female from Wood County, an 86-year old male from Randolph County, a 75-year old female from Jackson County, an 89-year old male from Ohio County, a 63-year old male from Berkeley County, a 55-year old female from Clay County, a 64-year old female from Mingo County, a 55-year old male from Harrison County, a 67-year old male from Mingo County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old male from Preston County, an 82-year old female from Roane County, a 50-year old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year old male from Brooke County, a 71-year old female from Harrison County, a 31-year old female from Harrison County, and an 81-year old female from Fayette County.

“With much sadness, we share this news of more lives lost to COVID-19. We join the families in mourning the passing of these West Virginians, and encourage vaccination to prevent further loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

637 people are currently hospitalized in West Virginia with COVID-19. 202 of them are in the ICU, and 126 of them are on ventilators.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (65), Berkeley (549), Boone (169), Braxton (40), Brooke (62), Cabell (320), Calhoun (35), Clay (32), Doddridge (159), Fayette (135), Gilmer (23), Grant (72), Greenbrier (92), Hampshire (80), Hancock (120), Hardy (85), Harrison (347), Jackson (98), Jefferson (107), Kanawha (643), Lewis (52), Lincoln (115), Logan (97), Marion (313), Marshall (83), Mason (60), McDowell (66), Mercer (200), Mineral (94), Mingo (139), Monongalia (680), Monroe (18), Morgan (48), Nicholas (165), Ohio (98), Pendleton (16), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (20), Preston (186), Putnam (288), Raleigh (369), Randolph (85), Ritchie (23), Roane (67), Summers (38), Taylor (104), Tucker (26), Tyler (17), Upshur (85), Wayne (100), Webster (46), Wetzel (82), Wirt (15), Wood (306), Wyoming (129).