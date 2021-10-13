West Virginia reports 1,130 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 9,703 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Three deaths have also been reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state of West Virginia to 3,998.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year old male from Preston County, an 84-year old female from Preston County, and a 90-year old female from Preston County.

“As we extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you are eligible, please schedule your COVID vaccine today.”

847 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 240 of them are in the ICU, and 173 of them are on ventilators.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (84), Berkeley (638), Boone (144), Braxton (60), Brooke (67), Cabell (455), Calhoun (28), Clay (31), Doddridge (60), Fayette (221), Gilmer (51), Grant (70), Greenbrier (135), Hampshire (135), Hancock (152), Hardy (74), Harrison (652), Jackson (201), Jefferson (178), Kanawha (853), Lewis (99), Lincoln (138), Logan (150), Marion (472), Marshall (171), Mason (142), McDowell (144), Mercer (346), Mineral (176), Mingo (134), Monongalia (337), Monroe (45), Morgan (90), Nicholas (179), Ohio (168), Pendleton (22), Pleasants (26), Pocahontas (30), Preston (286), Putnam (335), Raleigh (349), Randolph (81), Ritchie (61), Roane (87), Summers (20), Taylor (105), Tucker (31), Tyler (36), Upshur (125), Wayne (223), Webster (61), Wetzel (84), Wirt (41), Wood (471), Wyoming (149).