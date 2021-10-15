WATCH: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 10,213 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

60 more deaths have also been reported since Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 4,108.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 37-year old male from Jackson County, a 69-year old female from Raleigh County, a 52-year old male from Raleigh County, a 65-year old male from Nicholas County, an 88-year old female from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from McDowell County, a 94-year old female from Kanawha County, a 50-year old female from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Taylor County, a 43-year old female from Webster County, an 82-year old female from Putnam County, a 90-year old female from Marion County, a 68-year old male from Randolph County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, an 88-year old female from Berkeley County, a 79-year old male from Lewis County, a 42-year old male from Mingo County, a 64-year old female from Putnam County, a 90-year old female from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Monongalia County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, a 96-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Lincoln County, a 50-year old male from Jackson County, a 45-year old female from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Brooke County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old male from Boone County, and a 92-year old male from Cabell County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 61-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 85-year old male from Wetzel County, a 69-year old male from Marion County, a 50-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Upshur County, a 49-year old male from Logan County, a 70-year old male from Wetzel County, a 66-year old female from Preston County, a 92-year old female from Pleasants County, a 74-year old female from Boone County, an 85-year old male from Boone County, a 79-year old female from Wyoming County, a 54-year old male from Boone County, a 59-year old female from Cabell County, a 55-year old female from Berkeley County, a 63-year old female from Raleigh County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 66-year old female from Mercer County, an 87-year old male from Ohio County, a 92-year old male from Gilmer County, a 59-year old male from Fayette County, a 71-year old female from Pocahontas County, an 87-year old female from Raleigh County, an 83-year old male from Mason County, a 77-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old male from Marion County, a 53-year old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Raleigh County, a 76-year old male from Wetzel County, a 75-year old male from Monongalia County, and a 60-year old male from Mercer County. These deaths range from August 2021 through October 2021, with one death from February 2021.

“We extend our sympathy to the families impacted by these deaths,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “To West Virginians who are eligible, but not yet vaccinated, please consider getting vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

812 people are currently hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19. 232 of them are in the ICU, and 170 of them are on ventilators.

4,166 cases of the Delta variant have been reported.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (98), Berkeley (687), Boone (152), Braxton (67), Brooke (73), Cabell (452), Calhoun (37), Clay (47), Doddridge (64), Fayette (213), Gilmer (32), Grant (84), Greenbrier (152), Hampshire (119), Hancock (170), Hardy (73), Harrison (709), Jackson (193), Jefferson (207), Kanawha (906), Lewis (131), Lincoln (146), Logan (143), Marion (495), Marshall (175), Mason (129), McDowell (140), Mercer (333), Mineral (188), Mingo (146), Monongalia (428), Monroe (56), Morgan (92), Nicholas (211), Ohio (191), Pendleton (26), Pleasants (28), Pocahontas (26), Preston (284), Putnam (329), Raleigh (396), Randolph (88), Ritchie (59), Roane (83), Summers (24), Taylor (102), Tucker (36), Tyler (35), Upshur (145), Wayne (199), Webster (64), Wetzel (80), Wirt (43), Wood (457), Wyoming (170).