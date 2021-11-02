West Virginia reports 629 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 6,597 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

15 more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported since Monday, bringing the total deaths in the state to 4,475.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old male from Boone County, a 77-year old female from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Wayne County, a 70-year old male from Logan County, a 64-year old female from Lewis County, a 79-year old male from Jefferson County, a 64-year old male from Harrison County, a 79-year old female from Logan County, a 62-year old male from Mason County, and a 75-year old female from Harrison County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 45-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 90-year old female from Marion County, an 86-year old female from Gilmer County, a 77-year old female from Raleigh County, a 28-year old female from Wyoming County, a 44-year old male from Wyoming County, a 60-year old female from Wyoming County, a 64-year old male from Wyoming County, a 78-year old male from Fayette County, a 47-year old male from Barbour County, a 54-year old male from Morgan County, a 40-year old female from Marshall County, a 91-year old female from Fayette County, and a 40-year old female from Brooke County. These deaths range from August 2021 through October 2021.

“This is another tragic day for West Virginia as the death toll continues to rise. Our hearts go out to these West Virginians and their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to slow the spread of this disease, including vaccination.”

585 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state of West Virginia. 187 of them are in the ICU, and 115 are on ventilators.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (74), Berkeley (414), Boone (148), Braxton (37), Brooke (63), Cabell (266), Calhoun (36), Clay (32), Doddridge (21), Fayette (147), Gilmer (36), Grant (62), Greenbrier (100), Hampshire (73), Hancock (123), Hardy (77), Harrison (274), Jackson (74), Jefferson (111), Kanawha (611), Lewis (52), Lincoln (134), Logan (90), Marion (273), Marshall (86), Mason (45), McDowell (62), Mercer (233), Mineral (104), Mingo (95), Monongalia (468), Monroe (36), Morgan (45), Nicholas (166), Ohio (96), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (17), Preston (136), Putnam (301), Raleigh (281), Randolph (91), Ritchie (17), Roane (86), Summers (38), Taylor (121), Tucker (29), Tyler (12), Upshur (93), Wayne (96), Webster (39), Wetzel (57), Wirt (15), Wood (255), Wyoming (116).