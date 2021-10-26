All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021

West Virginia reports 714 new COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 7,366 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

24 additional deaths have been reported since Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the Mountain State to 4,316.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 48-year old male from Cabell County, a 48-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Mineral County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Lincoln County, a 57-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 83-year old female from Jefferson County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 62-year old male from Harrison County, a 90-year old male from Wayne County, a 43-year old female from Lewis County, a 32-year old female from Wayne County, an 87-year old female from Nicholas County, an 86-year old female from Raleigh County, a 64-year old male from Wyoming County, a 61-year old female from Monongalia County, an 82-year old male from Monongalia County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, a 46-year old male from Brooke County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Cabell County, and a 60-year old female from Wetzel County. These deaths range from September 2021 through October 2021.

“Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule a COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself and those around you.”

646 people in West Virginia are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. 190 of them are in the ICU, and 117 of them are on ventilators.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (63), Berkeley (554), Boone (154), Braxton (44), Brooke (57), Cabell (334), Calhoun (33), Clay (30), Doddridge (25), Fayette (150), Gilmer (17), Grant (61), Greenbrier (99), Hampshire (71), Hancock (123), Hardy (84), Harrison (365), Jackson (99), Jefferson (108), Kanawha (671), Lewis (63), Lincoln (108), Logan (102), Marion (313), Marshall (87), Mason (53), McDowell (66), Mercer (199), Mineral (103), Mingo (136), Monongalia (669), Monroe (20), Morgan (49), Nicholas (175), Ohio (102), Pendleton (16), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (20), Preston (171), Putnam (268), Raleigh (362), Randolph (84), Ritchie (24), Roane (63), Summers (39), Taylor (108), Tucker (22), Tyler (17), Upshur (92), Wayne (94), Webster (44), Wetzel (86), Wirt (18), Wood (313), Wyoming (121).

