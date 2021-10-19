West Virginia reports 757 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 8,535 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

11 more deaths have also been reported since Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia to 4,145.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old male from Wood County, a 50-year old male from Kanawha County, a 41-year old female from Kanawha County, a 32-year old male from Wood County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 54-year old female from Wayne County, a 74-year old male from Cabell County, a 46-year old female from Hancock County, an 82-year old female from Putnam County, and a 62-year old female from Putnam County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic and extend our sympathies to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “COVID vaccines are still widely available as well as boosters to those eligible.”

746 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 218 of them are in the ICU, and 136 of them are on ventilators.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (85), Berkeley (599), Boone (121), Braxton (60), Brooke (56), Cabell (355), Calhoun (42), Clay (44), Doddridge (32), Fayette (222), Gilmer (26), Grant (70), Greenbrier (135), Hampshire (92), Hancock (138), Hardy (72), Harrison (538), Jackson (153), Jefferson (170), Kanawha (836), Lewis (84), Lincoln (107), Logan (127), Marion (401), Marshall (123), Mason (91), McDowell (97), Mercer (250), Mineral (159), Mingo (135), Monongalia (458), Monroe (49), Morgan (74), Nicholas (214), Ohio (147), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (29), Pocahontas (25), Preston (197), Putnam (291), Raleigh (343), Randolph (73), Ritchie (50), Roane (72), Summers (22), Taylor (73), Tucker (27), Tyler (24), Upshur (120), Wayne (141), Webster (50), Wetzel (67), Wirt (48), Wood (375), Wyoming (129).