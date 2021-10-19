All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia reports 757 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GRAPHICSBANK) Coronavirus West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 8,535 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

11 more deaths have also been reported since Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia to 4,145.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old male from Wood County, a 50-year old male from Kanawha County, a 41-year old female from Kanawha County, a 32-year old male from Wood County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 54-year old female from Wayne County, a 74-year old male from Cabell County, a 46-year old female from Hancock County, an 82-year old female from Putnam County, and a 62-year old female from Putnam County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic and extend our sympathies to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “COVID vaccines are still widely available as well as boosters to those eligible.”

746 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 218 of them are in the ICU, and 136 of them are on ventilators.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (85), Berkeley (599), Boone (121), Braxton (60), Brooke (56), Cabell (355), Calhoun (42), Clay (44), Doddridge (32), Fayette (222), Gilmer (26), Grant (70), Greenbrier (135), Hampshire (92), Hancock (138), Hardy (72), Harrison (538), Jackson (153), Jefferson (170), Kanawha (836), Lewis (84), Lincoln (107), Logan (127), Marion (401), Marshall (123), Mason (91), McDowell (97), Mercer (250), Mineral (159), Mingo (135), Monongalia (458), Monroe (49), Morgan (74), Nicholas (214), Ohio (147), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (29), Pocahontas (25), Preston (197), Putnam (291), Raleigh (343), Randolph (73), Ritchie (50), Roane (72), Summers (22), Taylor (73), Tucker (27), Tyler (24), Upshur (120), Wayne (141), Webster (50), Wetzel (67), Wirt (48), Wood (375), Wyoming (129).

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS