West Virginia reports 902 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 7,629 active COVID-19 cases statewide in West Virginia.

17 more deaths have been reported since Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 4,426.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Morgan County, an 86-year old female from Monongalia County, a 21-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Boone County, a 29-year old female from Monongalia County, a 63-year old male from Preston County, a 74-year old male from Mineral County, a 77-year old female from Boone County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, a 38-year old female from Cabell County, a 72-year old female from Morgan County, a 64-year old female from Randolph County, an 80-year old male from Marion County, a 78-year old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Berkeley County, a 73-year old female from Fayette County, and a 75-year old male from Berkeley County.

“COVID-19 continues to be a threat to West Virginia,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must continue to support those grieving losses and renew our dedication to safety and prevention measures by being vaccinated against this terrible disease.”

611 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 190 of them are in the ICU, and 116 are on ventilators.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (69), Berkeley (551), Boone (174), Braxton (31), Brooke (76), Cabell (320), Calhoun (48), Clay (30), Doddridge (96), Fayette (137), Gilmer (31), Grant (79), Greenbrier (114), Hampshire (84), Hancock (126), Hardy (87), Harrison (362), Jackson (83), Jefferson (128), Kanawha (650), Lewis (62), Lincoln (129), Logan (101), Marion (332), Marshall (80), Mason (56), McDowell (76), Mercer (236), Mineral (102), Mingo (137), Monongalia (617), Monroe (27), Morgan (54), Nicholas (171), Ohio (116), Pendleton (16), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (18), Preston (188), Putnam (311), Raleigh (365), Randolph (77), Ritchie (17), Roane (75), Summers (51), Taylor (110), Tucker (28), Tyler (13), Upshur (106), Wayne (99), Webster (53), Wetzel (86), Wirt (15), Wood (280), Wyoming (131).