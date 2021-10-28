West Virginia reports 951 new COVID-19 cases, 63 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 7,532 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

63 more deaths have been reported since Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia to 4,409.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 51-year old female from Lewis County, a 71-year old female from Mercer County, an 89-year old female from Upshur County, an 84-year old female from Tucker County, a 76-year old male from Mineral County, a 72-year old male from Mercer County, a 49-year old female from Wood County, a 50-year old male from Marshall County, an 80-year old male from Tucker County, an 88-year old female from Tucker County, a 69-year old female from Fayette County, a 66-year old female from Mercer County, a 60-year old female from Mercer County, a 51-year old male from Kanawha County, a 43-year old male from Marion County, a 74-year old female from Marshall County, a 59-year old female from Pendleton County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 65-year old female from Morgan County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 90-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 77-year old male from Braxton County, a 54-year old male from Cabell County, a 57-year old male from Boone County, a 72-year old female from Preston County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, an 80-year old female from Wetzel County, a 74-year old male from Gilmer County, a 70-year old male from Boone County, a 42-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Ohio County, a 36-year old male from Mercer County, a 54-year old male from Hampshire County, a 55-year old male from Harrison County, a 59-year old female from Upshur County, a 77-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Lewis County, a 49-year old male from Monroe County, an 85-year old female from Boone County, a 70-year old male from McDowell County, a 69-year old male from Randolph County, a 44-year old female from Braxton County, a 55-year old female from Ritchie County, a 74-year old male from McDowell County, a 42-year old female from Putnam County, an 81-year old female from Raleigh County, a 66-year old male from Wetzel County, a 54-year old female from Marion County, a 90-year old female from Marshall County, a 72-year old male from Tyler County, a 72-year old male from Mason County, an 86-year old female from Gilmer County, a 70-year old female from Nicholas County, a 52-year old male from Upshur County, a 74-year old female from Marshall County, a 75-year old female from Monongalia County, a 51-year old female from Raleigh County, a 57-year old female from Jackson County, an 82-year old male from Lincoln County, a 75-year old female from Boone County, a 70-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 50-year old male from Logan County, a 62-year old male from Marion County, and a 68-year old male from McDowell County. These deaths range from August through October 2021.

“With a heavy heart, we share this solemn news of more lives lost to this pandemic and extend our sympathies to the families impacted,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you are eligible, please schedule your COVID vaccine or booster today.”

There are currently 605 people in West Virginia hospitalized with COVID-19. 194 of them are in the ICU, and 115 of them are on ventilators.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (68), Berkeley (530), Boone (172), Braxton (36), Brooke (68), Cabell (318), Calhoun (44), Clay (32), Doddridge (101), Fayette (137), Gilmer (24), Grant (76), Greenbrier (102), Hampshire (82), Hancock (127), Hardy (85), Harrison (347), Jackson (92), Jefferson (115), Kanawha (661), Lewis (57), Lincoln (122), Logan (101), Marion (322), Marshall (88), Mason (56), McDowell (71), Mercer (210), Mineral (98), Mingo (141), Monongalia (649), Monroe (22), Morgan (61), Nicholas (156), Ohio (104), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (19), Preston (190), Putnam (299), Raleigh (370), Randolph (82), Ritchie (21), Roane (73), Summers (49), Taylor (122), Tucker (29), Tyler (15), Upshur (89), Wayne (101), Webster (49), Wetzel (84), Wirt (15), Wood (286), Wyoming (129).