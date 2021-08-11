West Virginia reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases in one day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) released updated COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday. 546 new cases were reported, bringing the number of current active cases to 4,625.

There have been 3,189,347 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 171,202 total cases and 2,974 deaths as of Wednesday, August 11. Two new deaths were also reported: a 91-year old male from Raleigh County and an 81-year old male from Cabell County.

“Though we may tire of the pandemic, we must never forget that measures for prevention mean lives saved,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We counter the devastation of COVID-19 by ensuring we are vaccinated as well as our family members.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,587), Berkeley (13,394), Boone (2,250), Braxton (1,078), Brooke (2,299), Cabell (9,422), Calhoun (419), Clay (560), Doddridge (663), Fayette (3,766), Gilmer (929), Grant (1,340), Greenbrier (2,961), Hampshire (1,966), Hancock (2,912), Hardy (1,614), Harrison (6,486), Jackson (2,360), Jefferson (4,954), Kanawha (15,966), Lewis (1,457), Lincoln (1,641), Logan (3,433), Marion (4,866), Marshall (3,759), Mason (2,209), McDowell (1,720), Mercer (5,416), Mineral (3,032), Mingo (2,877), Monongalia (9,642), Monroe (1,269), Morgan (1,307), Nicholas (1,994), Ohio (4,487), Pendleton (728), Pleasants (983), Pocahontas (723), Preston (3,007), Putnam (5,609), Raleigh (7,403), Randolph (2,993), Ritchie (786), Roane (699), Summers (881), Taylor (1,374), Tucker (566), Tyler (790), Upshur (2,170), Wayne (3,397), Webster (630), Wetzel (1,507), Wirt (479), Wood (8,257), Wyoming (2,185).