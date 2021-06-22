West Virginia still struggling to get younger population vaccinated

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice announced in his coronavirus briefing that 85% of those 65 and older in the Mountain State have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers continue to trend in the right direction, with all but two counties green on the state’s color-coded map. Hospitalizations are also at an all-time low. “We are now below 100 covid hospitalizations. This is the first time since July 23, 2020, that we’ve been below 100,” said Major General James Hoyer during the briefing.

Justice credits this to the number of West Virginians fully vaccinated. But worries that not even his ‘Do it for Babydog’ sweepstakes will convince people to roll up their sleeves.

“There’s two lottery’s that are really going on right now. There’s a Babydog one going on where they can win a bunch of prizes and everything and it is a goodness, goodness type lottery. The other lottery type going on is the death lottery. That’s all it is is the death lottery.” Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia

Health experts are also now saying the long-term effects of COVID-19 are alarming. “The brains of people infected with covid and this not the brains of people who got seriously ill from covid or even had a lot of symptoms from covid, but they’re find that some of the brain tissue has shrunk during their episode of COVID-19,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s covid Czar.

Dr. Clay Marsh also says that many people who have had COVID-19 report mental fogginess, even months after contracting the virus. Something that the Governor says the vaccine will prevent. “Its a crying shame that we’ve got to come here and plead with people to go get vaccinated when we know how safe these are, and how effective they are,” added Justice.

As of right now there are still only three cases of the Delta variant reported in the state but that is a number that health experts say will rise.

