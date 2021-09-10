West Virginia tops 24k active COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there have been 3,544,131 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 205,783 total cases and 3,207 deaths as of Friday, September 10.

2,379 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of current active cases to 24,532. To put this in perspective, the total number of active cases on July 9, 2021 was 882.

1,514 cases of the Delta variant have been identified in the state of West Virginia. Most of the state’s 55 counties have had some Delta variant cases detected, but Berkeley County has seen the most by far with 209 cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 58-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Pleasants County, an 81-year old female from Barbour County, a 54-year old male from Raleigh County, a 33-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old male from Pleasants County, a 73-year old male from Barbour County, a 79-year old male from Upshur County, a 70-year old female from Lewis County, a 62-year old male from Mercer County, a 62-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 68-year old male from Mingo County, a 69-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old female from Marion County, a 55-year old male from Cabell County, and a 61-year old male from Logan County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine is the most powerful way to prevent further loss of life to this devastating disease.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (2,133), Berkeley (15,147), Boone (2,673), Braxton (1,420), Brooke (2,560), Cabell (11,411), Calhoun (696), Clay (851), Doddridge (857), Fayette (4,545), Gilmer (1,066), Grant (1,613), Greenbrier (3,784), Hampshire (2,345), Hancock (3,210), Hardy (1,924), Harrison (7,723), Jackson (2,784), Jefferson (5,582), Kanawha (19,268), Lewis (2,000), Lincoln (2,040), Logan (4,161), Marion (5,741), Marshall (4,309), Mason (2,760), McDowell (2,086), Mercer (6,593), Mineral (3,549), Mingo (3,529), Monongalia (10,737), Monroe (1,693), Morgan (1,553), Nicholas (2,582), Ohio (5,099), Pendleton (913), Pleasants (1,137), Pocahontas (870), Preston (3,532), Putnam (6,685), Raleigh (8,919), Randolph (4,005), Ritchie (1,007), Roane (970), Summers (1,081), Taylor (1,651), Tucker (762), Tyler (1,051), Upshur (3,026), Wayne (4,123), Webster (799), Wetzel (1,935), Wirt (592), Wood (9,977), Wyoming (2,724).