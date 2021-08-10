West Virginia up to 161 Delta variant cases, seven counties in red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the state now claims 161 COVID-19 Delta variant cases as of Tuesday.

29 of those cases are in Berkeley County, and 17 of them are in Monongalia County.

The DHHR says that there have been 3,180,854 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 170,656 total cases and 2,972 deaths.

Seven counties are now in red on the County Alert System.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,579), Berkeley (13,340), Boone (2,241), Braxton (1,076), Brooke (2,297), Cabell (9,363), Calhoun (417), Clay (558), Doddridge (661), Fayette (3,757), Gilmer (927), Grant (1,338), Greenbrier (2,958), Hampshire (1,963), Hancock (2,909), Hardy (1,607), Harrison (6,464), Jackson (2,358), Jefferson (4,933), Kanawha (15,943), Lewis (1,445), Lincoln (1,637), Logan (3,423), Marion (4,862), Marshall (3,743), Mason (2,199), McDowell (1,715), Mercer (5,398), Mineral (3,027), Mingo (2,865), Monongalia (9,625), Monroe (1,268), Morgan (1,306), Nicholas (1,990), Ohio (4,473), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (984), Pocahontas (716), Preston (3,002), Putnam (5,590), Raleigh (7,383), Randolph (2,978), Ritchie (786), Roane (699), Summers (879), Taylor (1,367), Tucker (566), Tyler (787), Upshur (2,152), Wayne (3,369), Webster (628), Wetzel (1,489), Wirt (479), Wood (8,234), Wyoming (2,177).

269 people are confirmed to be hospitalized, 101 are confirmed to be in the ICU, and 45 of them are confirmed to be on ventilators.