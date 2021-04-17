Coronavirus Updates
West Virginia vaccinations slow down as fewer step forward

by: CUNEYT DIL

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department worked with the West Virginia’s COVID-19 registration system to focus Thursday’s vaccination clinic on the minority population.

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia’s coronavirus vaccination drive is slowing down as fewer people come forward to get shots.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice bemoaned an “incredibly low” vaccine administration rate of 85% on Friday. He said many other states had overtaken West Virginia after a promising start early in the year.

State data show that 38.1% of the state’s 1.78 million residents have received at least one vaccine dose.

Nearly 27% are fully inoculated against the virus that has killed 2,780 people so far in West Virginia.

Two months ago, demand for vaccines outstripped supply and Justice was pleading to the federal government for more doses.

