West Virginians react to relaxed COVID-19 disinfecting guidelines

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Centers for Disease Control has relaxed some rules on cleaning surfaces, saying that intense disinfectants could do more harm than good.

At the start of the pandemic cleaning supplies were hard to come by. But a year later during a briefing of the White House COVID-19 taskforce the CDC updated standards saying that cleaning areas with soap is enough to reduce the risk of surface transmission.

People had mixed reactions.

“It all depends if you are outdoors. If you are home it doesn’t matter. But I feel things outdoors should be disinfected like businesses and restaurants, door handles and anything that is touchable,” said Joanne Haddad.

South Charleston resident John Einreinhofer said trusts the experts. “I do feel confident that the research, maybe as we’ve gotten deeper into the COVID thing that maybe the disinfecting part is not as critical as things like getting vaccinated and wearing a mask,” he said.

The CDC does still recommend disinfecting if there is a high transmission of COVID in your community or if there is low mask usage. The CDC also said increased disinfection is important if you are in a place with infrequent hand washing or if the location is occupied by people at increased risk.

You can read more about the guidance here.

