West Virginia’s active COVID-19 cases rise above 5,000

Coronavirus in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has reported 505 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total active cases to 5,076.

299 cases of the Delta variant were also reported. This is an 86% increase since Tuesday.

There have been 3,198,891 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 171,707 total cases and 2,975 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 84-year old female from Raleigh County.

“As we solemnly observe this loss, we must continue to fight this virus through vaccination,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “It is our duty to protect our fellow West Virginians.” 

Six counties are currently in red on the County Alert System. They are Berkeley, Upshur, Wetzel, Marshall, Wayne and Logan.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,594), Berkeley (13,429), Boone (2,254), Braxton (1,081), Brooke (2,299), Cabell (9,462), Calhoun (415), Clay (562), Doddridge (665), Fayette (3,772), Gilmer (936), Grant (1,342), Greenbrier (2,970), Hampshire (1,977), Hancock (2,914), Hardy (1,614), Harrison (6,497), Jackson (2,370), Jefferson (4,963), Kanawha (16,004), Lewis (1,465), Lincoln (1,645), Logan (3,444), Marion (4,884), Marshall (3,770), Mason (2,215), McDowell (1,732), Mercer (5,433), Mineral (3,040), Mingo (2,885), Monongalia (9,664), Monroe (1,273), Morgan (1,308), Nicholas (1,998), Ohio (4,508), Pendleton (728), Pleasants (987), Pocahontas (724), Preston (3,012), Putnam (5,628), Raleigh (7,429), Randolph (3,004), Ritchie (788), Roane (705), Summers (888), Taylor (1,385), Tucker (566), Tyler (792), Upshur (2,185), Wayne (3,402), Webster (633), Wetzel (1,519), Wirt (479), Wood (8,276), Wyoming (2,193).

