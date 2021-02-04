What happens if a patient has a negative reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginians are wary of taking the COVID-19 vaccine because they worry that they could experience a negative reaction to the vaccine, but Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, Leader of West Virginia’s joint interagency task force on vaccination, assured residents that vaccination sites across the state are prepared should such a reaction occur.

During Wednesday’s “Vaccinate West Virginia” town hall, Hoyer insisted that every vaccination site across the state’s 55 counties has been equipped with everything medical personnel need to treat patients, including strict protocols and EpiPens.

Hoyer also said that each vaccination performs weekly safety stand-downs to prepare for various emergency situations.

For information about how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the WVDHHR’s website or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.