Coronavirus Updates

What happens if a patient has a negative reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine?

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginians are wary of taking the COVID-19 vaccine because they worry that they could experience a negative reaction to the vaccine, but Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, Leader of West Virginia’s joint interagency task force on vaccination, assured residents that vaccination sites across the state are prepared should such a reaction occur.

During Wednesday’s “Vaccinate West Virginia” town hall, Hoyer insisted that every vaccination site across the state’s 55 counties has been equipped with everything medical personnel need to treat patients, including strict protocols and EpiPens.

Hoyer also said that each vaccination performs weekly safety stand-downs to prepare for various emergency situations.

For information about how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the WVDHHR’s website or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS