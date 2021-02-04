What happens if you get COVID-19 in between vaccine doses?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh warned against getting a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine if a patient contracts the virus in between doses.

Marsh said that being actively sick with the virus is actually one of the very few reasons not to get the vaccine. So if you’ve taken the first vaccine and then get sick with COVID-19, doctors would want to see you recover from the virus and then wait 10 to 14 days before getting your second vaccine dose.

