When will caregivers under the age of 65 be vaccinated?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Many West Virginians play the role of primary caregiver to their elderly or otherwise vulnerable family members, and they’re wondering when it will be their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine so they can protect themselves as well as their families.

Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, explained how caregivers can make sure they’re as far up the list as possible when the state receives its next supply of vaccine.

Amjad said that residents can actually indicate that they are caregivers when they sign up through the DHHR’s online vaccine registration.

For information about how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the WVDHHR’s website or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.